Experts told about the medical procedures which in fact do not benefit the health of
The list includes some tomographic methods and ultrasonic examination of a number of bodies.
Health care is a basic need for every human being. However, it is not always medical institutions provide truly necessary services. Western specialized publications have published the results of scientific studies concerning these procedures. So absolutely is not really necessary to the study of the heart with ultrasound. This is due to the immersion into the esophagus of the studied sensor which only creates interference for accurate diagnosis.
Also inappropriate to carry out tomographic angiography of pulmonary artery using the computer. Such procedures is dangerous as it worsen the condition. No less harmful and carotid ultrasound examination, it is conducted for the detection of human predisposition to stroke. When the number of male diseases, the doctors resort to removal of the prostate gland. However, as shown by the data of the study, such an operation can in no way save from the risk of cancer. Also often incorrect action used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the application of additional doses of oxygen are also able to harm, as it can cause delays in the body of carbon dioxide.
Is called inefficient, and in some cases, and dangerous methods of investigation and treatment, should use other, causing complications for a detailed study of the condition of the patient and further health problems.