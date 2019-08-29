Experts told about the most harmful alcoholic beverages
About the dangers of alcohol for human body said a long time ago. But not all adhere to the advice of experts and continue to drink alcohol.
Drink some spirits, and some soft. Doctors warn that even moderate alcohol can cause irreparable harm.
And so, experts warn that despite their harmlessness, energy with alcohol, can hurt stronger than a simple vodka. Experts say that, first of all, energy drinks have a negative impact on the human brain. The brain several are literally all the internal organs.
The fact that along with alcohol in these drinks contain caffeine. These two components cause a huge impact on the organism as a whole. In addition. The failure occurs in the memory, and the person may lose consciousness.
Second place in a row of bad drinks is beer. Many do not even suspect that the constant use of beer can be fraught with alcoholism. Beer drinks contribute to the development of pleasure hormones — the release of dopamine. The first blow beer deals on the pancreas.
Men – beer lovers should be careful, because this drink stimulates the release of female sex hormones.
As with previous drinks, it is very dangerous to drink cocktails. Mix different types of alcoholic beverages to cocktail and mix them with sweet soft drinks banned, experts say. In this case also suffers from the pancreas, it begins to react to the liver.
From drinking this “nuclear” mixture affects the liver, heart, blood vessels and stomach. By the way, scientists have proven that this mixture can lead to obesity.