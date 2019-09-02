Experts told about the most popular myths about brain tumours
Indicators of the presence of a brain tumor can be dizziness, personality changes, severe headache and balance disorder. They can become destructive to life, for the most part affecting daily activities of patients and their relations. Despite the number of people who live with the disease and increasing the risk factor, the majority still allow misconceptions with regards to this disease, and because the experts told about the most popular myths about her.
At the doctor people always want to understand the causes of their well-being using a simple explanation. However, brain cancer is a unique state that remains until the present time for medicine a mystery. Experts can’t say exactly what causes the disease. For example, a glioblastoma, one of the most deadly types of the disease, occurs accidentally. The tumor is unpredictable, however, there are factors that trigger its development, such as infringement in genetics.
Parents always tell their children not very often to resort to their phones or tablets, and all because of the risk of developing cancer. However, there is no precise confirmation of this assumption. Smartphones produce very low levels of RF energy, and a large number of long-term studies have not found a direct link with cancer.
Many medical journals suggest to consume superfood in particular, blueberries, beans and nuts, to prevent the disease. However, none of them actually does not protect against tumors. In addition to adding specific foods in the diet, some professionals assert that kettiya able to cure glioblastoma. But no analysis done on human, found similar health benefits. Some types of cancer affect certain people, while cancer of the brain is a different topic, because it can appear in people of any age, sex and ethnic group. The situation is thus that this disease is the second most common in children 14 years and younger.