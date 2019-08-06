Experts told about the most useful fruits, berries and vegetables in August
Experts have advised be sure to include in your diet in August a number of herbal products.
They recalled that in August, the ripening of plums and apples. These fruits are distinguished by their high content of vitamins and useful microelements in their composition. So, in the sink there are potassium and magnesium – the best nutrients to improve heart function, as well as B vitamins and vitamin PP, useful for vessels, nerves, and organs of vision. In apples, in turn, contains epicatechin — this polyphenol is known for its ability to improve blood circulation and boost immunity.
Called experts and best in their opinion August berries.
Don’t forget, August is the season of melons. Experts advise to include in the diet of watermelons and melons, the use of which helps to fill shortage of iron salts, vitamin C and carotene.
Among vegetables in August, the most useful experts believe the tomatoes, peppers, eggplant. Also need to eat new potatoes is an excellent source of healthy type of starch and vitamin C.
According to experts, “300 grams new potatoes can 70-75% to meet daily requirement of human vitamin C”.