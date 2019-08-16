Experts told about the rejuvenating properties of dates

| August 16, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

If you eat dates every day, you can avoid many ailments, say doctors.

Специалисты рассказали об омолаживающих свойствах фиников

Dates are considered a unique product, they are credited with Wellness and anti-aging properties. It is believed that in China there are long-livers, the basis of the diet which are dates.

Dates from ancient times considered a true storehouse of vitamins, minerals and trace elements. If you are very hungry, enough to eat 2-3 dates, and this feeling soon will pass. Also, this fruit is a great substitute for treats – he’s very sweet.

In Phoenicia a unique amino acid tryptophan, necessary for normal functioning of the brain and of the human psyche. It is also called amino acid good mood. In addition, it helps slow the ageing of cells in the body. Doctors recommend to use dates for normalization of sleep and meet the daily requirement for copper, sulphur, and magnesium.

Eating dates is useful in cardiovascular diseases, during colds. There is a legend that in Phoenicia the whole complex of substances necessary for proper human nutrition. In a number of tales reported cases of people are eating only dates and water for several years.

Dates — edible fruit of some species of date palms. Since ancient times used as a high value food product. The sale usually comes as a dried fruit.

Note that people with elevated blood sugar should treat the dates with caution. It should also be remembered that this high-calorie product, so they should not be abused in the presence of excess weight.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.