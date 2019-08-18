Experts told about the useful properties of watermelon
Specialists conducted the study, setting, what useful properties a watermelon. According to them, this berry has a beneficial effect on the body.
Scientists came to the conclusion that after eating watermelon normalized frequency of contraction of the heart. During the experiment, participants daily for six weeks was given to drink watermelon juice, and it led to a decrease in blood pressure in people suffering from hypertension of the 1st stage and also in patients with obesity. In addition, it is recommended for people suffering from type 2 diabetes. Fruit improves metabolism and metabolic syndrome. In addition, it has a lot lycopene and beta-carotene in the food complex form, whereby the organism is sated with useful for his work connections. Another important property is the reduction of muscle pain and this in turn will help athletes.
Useful watermelon for cancer prevention. It increases the level of antioxidants and fight harmful molecules. Because free radicals start the oxidation process that can lead to cancer. Empirically established, Chinese women, consuming watermelon juice had a lower risk of developing cancer.