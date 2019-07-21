Experts told about vitamins-killers
At the same time taking some vitamins is harmful. This was stated by the researchers in the UK and USA after years of tests and trials.
Test, for example, showed that calcium and vitamin D at the same time to make impossible, as their joint use can increase the risk of stroke by 17%. In addition, experts say, many supplements have no effect on the cardiovascular system, moreover, they can harm the body.
They recalled that in addition to taking vitamins and minerals can only be a separate group of people and only on special occasions.
A group of researchers led by Dr. Safi Khan from West Virginia University, analyzed the composition and efficiency of 16 biological supplements and vitamins that have shown their uselessness.
It turned out that, at the same time taking calcium and vitamin D, people bring your body to the development of diseases such as strokes and heart disease and blood vessels. These vitamins are capable of forming atherosclerotic plaques in blood vessels. If these vitamins be taken separately, that have no effect on their reception there.
Scientists have also proven the futility of the so-called Mediterranean diet, rich in fish and plant food. The authors noted only diet with low content of salt. That is unsalted food reduces the risk of premature death.
Experts have made a disappointing conclusion: there is not a single vitamin or biodobavki that can improve health and reduce the risk of premature death.