Experts told anyone especially helpful to drink milk
Scientists from Spain analyzed fourteen latest research on white beverage in part of the role of milk and dairy products in the prevention of various diseases.
Thus, scientists came to the conclusion that moderate use of milk of average fat content is helpful in all stages of life as the prevention of age-related diseases.
For example, managed to establish a link between pregnant women who consume dairy products and milk, and the calcium content in the bones of babies born to them.
Adults who drink milk, reducing thus the risk of developing cancer of the colon and bladder, as well as diabetes, metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular pathologies.
In old age the consumption of milk protects the bone from fragility and helps against age-related atrophy of skeletal muscles.
Also, earlier researchers found a positive influence of heating milk on male potency. Vitamins A and E contribute to the strengthening of male power, and the influence on the blood vessels can improve the blood filling the cavernous bodies of the penis.