Experts told does chewing gum suppress appetite
June 27, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Chewing gum is often used for weight loss. The experts did some analysis and said, does this way to suppress appetite.
The chewing gum will help burn calories, as occurs during exercise, but it can dull hunger and improve digestive processes.
“Gum allows you to “trick” the brain, sending a signal about the end of the meal. During the day it can replace snacks” — quoted PlanetToday author of “the small changes Diet” Kerry Gans.
Scientists conducted a study and found that fans of chewing gum reduce the amount of food consumed by 40% and often refuse the sweet. When “gum” is to follow a few rules: choose a product without sugar that improve the condition of oral cavity, do not use a day more than six plates, to replace gum fruit.