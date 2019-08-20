Experts told harmful than Shisha Smoking
The experts found that one of the most dangerous types of Smoking – hookah. Frequent Smoking leads to serious intoxication.
Scientists from the University of California studied the properties of smoke that appears in the process of Smoking hookah, and dispelled the myth that smoky vapor filtered water. It turned out that it contains a high amount of ultrafine particles fraction of diameter less than 100 nanometers. Such small components can penetrate into the lungs and the human brain. In the first 10 minutes of Smoking the concentration of these particles reaches a peak, and then gradually decreases.
The experts also compared the release of toxic gases in Smoking tobacco and liquid flavorings. It became known that in the second case, more harmful effects. One puff of Shisha is equivalent to Smoking 1-2 cigarettes, but the body is not only nicotine, but also benzene and carbon monoxide.
Scientists recommend to stop Smoking because the burning tobacco in the hookah formed aldehyde — substance that promotes the emergence of tumors of the respiratory organs. Researchers believe that the frequent use of tobacco can lead to cancer and tuberculosis.