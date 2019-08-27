Experts told how alcohol affects sleep quality
The Director of Cult Wines Tom Gearing has told how alcohol affects sleep quality. One of the adverse effects of snoring is associated with risk of stroke.
According to Tom Gearing, excessive and regular alcohol abuse is fraught with depression and insomnia. Many people are mistaken, considering that the wine is soothing, being a kind of hypnotic. To this effect, the expert explains that the circadian rhythm is an internal clock such that alternate between tiredness and excitement at regular intervals of time. Only two drinks before bed will disrupt this rhythm because of the development of adenosine, and reduce neural excitation.
Among the adverse consequences of alcohol use and impact on REM sleep that is characterized by rapid eye movements, more dreaming and body movements. It is very important for memory and learning, so children are more likely to experience it at night. In this connection it is of no good feeling in the morning may not be considered.
Alcohol consumption in the evening has a sedative effect on the muscles of the jaw and throat that ultimately leads to snoring. Sleep apnea in turn can have serious side effects such as high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. Since alcoholic beverages have diuretic properties, it is not surprising frequent trips to the toilet in the night, says Tom Gearing. Naturally, a good night’s sleep simply will not work.