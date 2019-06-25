Experts told how fast to lose weight and strengthen muscles
Retro running is the perfect solution for quick weight loss and strengthening of muscles.
The world is constantly inventing new ways to lose weight. However, there is one method that is undoubtedly superior to its competitors.
“Retrorunning” is the normal run, but ago. It is characterized by its efficiency. This revolutionary technique helps to lose weight 6 times faster than conventional training. It also reduces the risk of injury of the back and legs. This exercise helps to achieve a more effective result, particularly for the lower body.
Why is this method so effective? Being a full-fledged exercise for the cardiovascular system, the person at the running back not only burns a lot of calories, but is a workout of the major muscle groups.
This way of training tones muscles of the legs. When running forward, running the same effect. This can lead to pain and problems in his knees. At the same time retro Shoe has a neutralizing effect.
It also helps to strengthen your abs. In this race more tense up the abdominal muscles, while the lower back is more relaxed. It develops the muscles from both sides at the same time without discomfort.
In order to begin to reverse the run, the doctors to start recommend starting with light Jogging or light exercises to warm up.