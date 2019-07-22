Experts told how to brush teeth
Many people clean their teeth properly, causing mouth breed dangerous bacteria. Errors in the process allow for even adults, so experts came up with recommendations for the proper care of the oral cavity.
According to experts, it is important to brush your teeth at least twice a day, namely morning and evening. To keep the brush recommended angle of 45 degrees to the gums, and the movement to start from the roots. The effectiveness of dental floss is controversial, if not using it can damage the gums. That the popular mouthwash, they really are almost useless, providing only a sense of freshness in the mouth.
When selecting a brush it is better to give preference to medium hardness, but it is important to pay attention to the sensitivity of their teeth and come out of this. Choosing the best toothpaste, you can consult with the dentist, and do not forget to clean the language also accumulate a variety of microorganisms.