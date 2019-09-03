Experts told how to cope with chronic fatigue
September 3, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Loading...
As experts say, to cope with chronic fatigue by observing a few simple rules. The recommendations relate to proper preparation for night’s rest.
One of the requirements is going to bed between 22:00 to 23:00. A few hours before falling asleep is to stop using the TV and gadgets and need to eat no later than three hours. In addition, after 18:00 need to give up strong tea and coffee. According to doctors, long-term fatigue affects the body a lot of stress, capable to provoke serious disorders, thyroid disease, blood vessels and heart, but following the correct regime will help to maintain health in normal.