Experts told how to cope with chronic fatigue

| September 3, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

As experts say, to cope with chronic fatigue by observing a few simple rules. The recommendations relate to proper preparation for night’s rest.

Специалисты рассказали, как можно справиться с хронической усталостью

One of the requirements is going to bed between 22:00 to 23:00. A few hours before falling asleep is to stop using the TV and gadgets and need to eat no later than three hours. In addition, after 18:00 need to give up strong tea and coffee. According to doctors, long-term fatigue affects the body a lot of stress, capable to provoke serious disorders, thyroid disease, blood vessels and heart, but following the correct regime will help to maintain health in normal.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr