Experts told how to cope with insomnia
Scientists told how to cope with insomnia by giving effective tips. They recommend the use of proven methods, as modern are ineffective.
Often, people are faced with insomnia. If we are talking about the condition where a person is unable to sleep throughout the night, you must go to the doctor and get personal advice, and in the case when sleep doesn’t come within 30 minutes, you can apply different ways to bring the immersion in the state of dreaming. First and foremost you need to get rid of thoughts that cause stress. In particular, do not need to think about work and business, as it leads to tension. It is not recommended to stare into the screens of gadgets, but the TV opposite is a positive effect. In addition, many items in the bedroom can cause an allergic reaction. Among them the carpets and bookshelves, collecting dust, and flowering house plants. While scientists have not developed a special diet for sleep, but said, in the evening it is better to refrain from fatty, trudnootdelyaemoy food with lots of spices, and beverages with caffeine and alcohol. Instead of these products it is better to give preference to vegetables, cereals, diet meat and fruit.
Those who used to “count sheep” before going to sleep, should from this technique to be abandoned because it violates the natural reflexes. Better if you cannot sleep, get out of bed and do routine matter, it will quickly tire. Use of modern methods, such as polyphasic sleep and use the device in the orange glasses does not make sense, because they do not work.