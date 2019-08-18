Experts told how to improve joint health
Scientists said that sex has beneficial effects on joint health. A study was conducted by the staff of the University of Philadelphia in the United States.
According to the authors of scientific work, intimate life, as it turned out, has a much higher impact on joint health and has a beneficial effect on their work even in advanced cases of arthritis. The disease is known to lead to the gradual destruction of the movable joints the bones of the skeleton and is accompanied by discomfort, severe pain and limited movements. The study involved 100 people with a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis. All volunteers after having sex decreased significantly the pain.
As noted by scholars, the fact that physical arousal stimulates the adrenal glands, which secrete the hormone cortisone to reduce inflammation, which are the cause of painful lesions in the joints. The study authors recommend that people suffering from arthritis and other diseases of musculoskeletal system, not to avoid intimacy and physical activity during it. Sex should be taken as an effective analgesic that acts as a natural painkiller for several hours.