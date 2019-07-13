Experts told how to lose weight without dieting
American scientists have conducted a scientific study, after which recommended fat people to lose weight new. Experts suggest less focus on the struggle with fat and to work more with the muscles of the body.
The study was conducted by the staff of the Medical College of Georgia. At the end of the work the scientists came to the conclusion that the condition of the skeletal muscles depends on the harmony of the body. Moreover, their weakness leads to a number of disorders associated with growth, overweight and obesity. The list includes diabetes and vascular pathology.
According to scientists, only training can improve the cardiovascular system and metabolic processes, which in turn will lead to weight loss. Developed muscles use more oxygen and consume a lot of energy, forcing them to extract glucose from the blood more efficiently.
In turn, with weak muscles, reduced sensitivity to insulin, violated mechanisms of appetite and food intake, and there are failures in the internal organs. The researchers emphasized that strong muscles produce proteins mioceno depend on many functions of the body.