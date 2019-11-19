Experts told how to lose weight without exercise
The extra weight is a real problem of modern man, especially the inhabitants of the metropolis. The lack of free time, sedentary lifestyle, poor diet – all this creates problems. Experts told how to lose weight without exhausting yourself with heavy workouts.
First of all, you need to pay attention to your diet. To lose a few extra pounds by increasing the intake of foods rich in protein. It is not only meat and fish, but also nuts, seeds, legumes, tofu.
In addition, there is no room for sugary sodas and other sweetened beverages. They carry the body to no avail and contain a lot of calories.
Another way to lose weight without exercise intermittent diet. Adhering to it, persons eat only at certain times during the day, and in the remaining hours do not eat.
If you do not talk about the topic of nutrition, for weight loss person also need to reduce stress. He often is the desire of the “jam” problems. Also experts advise to sleep at night not less than seven hours.
If you don’t have time to go to the gym, experts recommend at least engage in regular walking, instead of using the Elevator to climb the stairs.