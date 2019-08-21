Experts told how to maintain mobility of joints
For the normal functioning of the body the person it is important to maintain mobility of joints and their condition is monitored and at a young age, avoiding problems in the future. Experts in medicine and health made recommendations for the continuing operation of the movable joints the bones of the skeleton.
Experts note that there is a perception about the benefits of eating jelly and jelly supposedly has a positive effect on the joints. Actually it’s not such fatty foods can cause not only the emergence of excess weight and arthritis. While the negative impact of salt are also exaggerated and it is not necessary to exclude completely from the diet. To maintain the joints in good working condition the experts advise to exercise regularly and control the power supply, preventing excess weight. At the same time we should not forget about the correct load distribution during exercise, without overloading the moving parts of the skeleton.
By the way, running in contrast to the intense walking is less effective for joint health, so it’s preferable to do it second exercise. In addition, you should not ignore the emerging sustainable pain and promptly seek help from professionals.