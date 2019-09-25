Experts told how to not get a heart attack
The researchers eight years watching the 3262 patients and come to a definite conclusion.
According to the study, researchers from the University of Lausanne (Switzerland), a short NAP a couple times a week lowers the risk of heart attack and stroke by almost 50%.
The researchers eight years watching the 3262 patients aged 35 to 75 years. Before monitoring begins, none of them had heart problems. But during this long-term observations at the 155 people have been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease. Monitoring showed that those patients who regularly practiced short NAPs 1-2 times a week, the number of heart attacks and strokes were 48% less compared to those who did not have the habit to NAP during the day. Thus, 30-minute NAPs to compensate for the lack of sleep, can improve the cardiovascular system and reduce the load on the immune system.
However, in people older than 65 years, scientists have not detected a tendency to decrease CVD risk. According to the authors of the study, the reason is that the state of health of members of this age group is that correct it is only a NAP impossible.
Scientists also noted that the low risk of cardiovascular disease persisted even in the presence of negative factors, such as Smoking or excess weight.
Another interesting fact revealed in the study: more frequent or prolonged daytime NAPs not only had a beneficial effect on health, and even, on the contrary, testified to health problems. According to scientists, the daytime sleepiness in this group of people is caused by illness, malaise.
Scientists clarify that this study is observational. That is, the results show only the patterns, not prove any causal link between the NAP and its health benefits, they explain. But despite this, the conclusions obtained in the course of the study, in any case, talking about the positive effects of daytime sleep on the cardiovascular system.