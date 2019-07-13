Experts told how to permanently abandon harmful sugar
Experts called the rules of abandonment of harmful sugar. If you adhere to them, he lost the desire to eat sweet.
People refuse to use sugar for various reasons: someone wants to be in good shape, someone chooses healthier food due to problems with the pancreas.
Experts advise to go for the right sugar. This component is contained in a large number of natural products, so to abandon it completely does not work. Healthy sweets you need to look for in vegetables, cereals, and pasta from durum wheat. This type of carbohydrate provides the body with energy and a prolonged feeling of satiety.
Experts advise to pay attention to proteins and fats. The first is responsible for glucose and satiety. Your diet must be planned for a week to the diet to balance.
To give necessary and sweeteners that feed the brain a kind of signal that did sugar. If this component is missing, the body begins to require it. As a result, man wants more sweet.
According to experts, it is important to monitor your emotions, because during the depression people go to the store for chocolate, check the ingredients of the products to comply with the sleep mode, try to refuse the temptation.