Experts told how to reduce the likelihood of dementia
Scientists from the University of Exeter (UK) found that wearing hearing AIDS helps to reduce the possibility of dementia.
Their data are based on the conducted study, in which some of the volunteers had over two years of wearing hearing AIDS, the other part is to do without them. The total number of participants reached 25 thousand people of middle age. The results showed that the first group differed from the second difference in the Central nervous system equivalent to 8 years of aging.
According to scientists, you must learn to relate to hearing AIDS not as something undesirable. If medical advice is required then you need to listen to them and begin to use this device at any age, even far from old age. It is not only help to improve sound perception, but also helps to maintain the brain in good shape. Such people lead a more active lifestyle, pay attention to others, which ultimately leads to more qualitative indicators.
But hearing, on the contrary, often go to, no longer fully communicate with other people, which contributes to the development of senile dementia.
At the same time, scientists emphasize that for a full confirmation of all positive factors of wearing hearing AIDS requires a number of more extensive research.