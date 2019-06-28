Experts told how to reduce the risk of colon cancer
Scientists from the UK has introduced measures to reduce the risk of developing bowel cancer. Tips include the refusal of red and processed meat. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
According to doctors, most people with this diagnosis over the age of 60. According to research, there are four simple dietary advice that can help to reduce the risk of developing the disease. There is strong evidence that eating processed and large amounts of red meat increases the likelihood of diagnosing the disease. In this connection it is necessary to restrict the diet of these products. We are talking about beef, lamb, pork, goat meat. A good alternative are: fish, chicken, beans, peas, lentils, tofu and eggs.
It is equally important to consume fiber, which improves digestive system. Valuable sources of are whole grain products such as brown rice, wheat, nuts, potato peel and dried figs. This also should include oats, barley, apples and carrots. You should eat at least 30 grams of fiber every day. With regard to vegetables and fruit, due to the large number of antioxidants, helping to delay or prevent cell damage.
Scientists recommend to drink 1.6 to 2 litres (6-8 glasses) of fluid each day to prevent dehydration. This is especially true of water and skim milk. It is desirable to eliminate sugary drinks such as lemonade, fruit juices.
Over weight or fat deposits around the waist increase the risk of colon cancer. Therefore the focus should be on low-calorie foods and sports. With regard to consumption of alcoholic beverages, it is better to refuse them. The best bite during the day are not sweets and cakes, and fruits and vegetables that you should take into account.