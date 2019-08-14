Experts told how to reduce the risk of dementia after 50 years
Good condition of the cardiovascular system after reaching the age of 50 reduces the risk of dementia. The relevant conclusions of the study made by international group of scientists, reported in the pages of Medical Xpress.
Scientists were attracted to his work more than 8 thousand citizens of UK who have attained the age of 50 years and has not had heart problems or dementia. After that, the experts over a long period to monitor the status of study participants. It turned out that only 25 years later from 347 out of the total number of the volunteers developed dementia.
The authors concluded that risk factors for cardiovascular diseases are mutable, which makes them a significant component of prevention of dementia. When in 50 years the heart continues to work well, it allows the brain to maintain normal functioning even in old age.