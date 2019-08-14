Experts told how to reduce the risk of dementia after 50 years

| August 14, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Good condition of the cardiovascular system after reaching the age of 50 reduces the risk of dementia. The relevant conclusions of the study made by international group of scientists, reported in the pages of Medical Xpress.

Специалисты рассказали, как сократить риск деменции после 50 лет

Scientists were attracted to his work more than 8 thousand citizens of UK who have attained the age of 50 years and has not had heart problems or dementia. After that, the experts over a long period to monitor the status of study participants. It turned out that only 25 years later from 347 out of the total number of the volunteers developed dementia.

The authors concluded that risk factors for cardiovascular diseases are mutable, which makes them a significant component of prevention of dementia. When in 50 years the heart continues to work well, it allows the brain to maintain normal functioning even in old age.

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.