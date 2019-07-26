Experts told how to store the berries
Tell you how to avoid mistakes in the choice of berries and how to store this perishable product, said experts.
According to them, choosing berries need to look at the cuttings and leaves. Have fresh berries these pieces are always fresh green color. Also, according to experts, it is necessary to pay attention to the surface of the berries. They must be elastic, and its color is uniform.
The important role played by smell. Have fresh berries are always bright and fragrant.
It is easier to track the origin of the berries in the major markets. At least there you can ask for documentation, which indicates where grew berries and how long ago it went on sale. On the market to monitor these parameters impossible.
Great value for berries is packing. So, perishable strawberries and raspberries it is impossible to keep pound pack, for these berries is sufficient packing in 250 — 500 grams, otherwise the berries of the lower layer will become mouldy and spoil.
Mold can berries, which release moisture. This berry is also not worth taking, since the allocation of the vagi may be released from the mold.
Store the berries should be at temperatures above six degrees, which will keep the berries all the nutrients and vitamins.