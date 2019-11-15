Experts told how to take dietary Supplements
The experts gave recommendations to the citizens regarding the reception of biologically active additives to food, warning that they are not a panacea, and in certain circumstances can be hazardous to health.
“The time and circumstances of the use of nutritional Supplements may be important both from the point of view of their safety and effectiveness. Certain supplements can also be contraindicated with certain health conditions or when taking certain medicines” — experts say.
How to take multivitamins?
The intake of multivitamins should be done in two phases – morning and afternoon.
With food or on an empty stomach?
Any vitamins should always be taken with food or immediately after meals. But if you take the fat soluble vitamins, be sure to products containing a little fat. Taking vitamins on an empty stomach is ineffective.
Zinc, calcium, iron, vitamin E
There are a number of vitamins and minerals that prevent the absorption of each other. For example calcium and zinc should be taken separately from each other, and calcium and vitamin E do not mix with iron. As for calcium, it should be taken in conjunction with magnesium, they, on the contrary, help each other to digest.
Fatty acids
Rospotrebnadzor experts also recommend caution when taking supplements with polyunsaturated fatty acids. These include krill oil, fish oil, devil’s wood-3 fatty acids. They are contraindicated for people with allergies to shellfish, and people with bleeding disorders. In addition, they should give up, if you are taking anticoagulants.