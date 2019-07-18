Experts told than healthy night bath
After a busy day we think only about how to go to bed and sleep. But sometimes a warm bath late at night can have a positive impact on our health and appearance.
Very good for the skin. A warm bath before bed makes the skin softer and more radiant, it washes away all the germs and bacteria from the body and reduces the severity of skin problems.
Improves the quality of sleep. A morning shower wakes us up and gives a feeling of freshness, but for a night of sleepiness we need an evening shower, and the best — bath.
Reduces stress levels. Bathing is a very relaxing activity, which is useful after a busy day. Bath calms not only the brain but the whole body. Add a number of essential oils.
Regulates blood pressure. Bathing at night lowers blood pressure. During the day our body generates heat, causing temperature to the evening grows. It is very important in this regard to take baths.
Prevents allergic reactions. There are a variety of allergies to outdoor irritants like dust, animal hair or pollen. These people need to take a bath immediately after returning home from the street to skin allergens are not transmitted to the bed.