Experts told than healthy night bath

| July 18, 2019 | Health | No Comments

After a busy day we think only about how to go to bed and sleep. But sometimes a warm bath late at night can have a positive impact on our health and appearance.

Специалисты рассказали, чем полезна для здоровья ночная ванна

Very good for the skin. A warm bath before bed makes the skin softer and more radiant, it washes away all the germs and bacteria from the body and reduces the severity of skin problems.

Improves the quality of sleep. A morning shower wakes us up and gives a feeling of freshness, but for a night of sleepiness we need an evening shower, and the best — bath.

Reduces stress levels. Bathing is a very relaxing activity, which is useful after a busy day. Bath calms not only the brain but the whole body. Add a number of essential oils.
Regulates blood pressure. Bathing at night lowers blood pressure. During the day our body generates heat, causing temperature to the evening grows. It is very important in this regard to take baths.

Prevents allergic reactions. There are a variety of allergies to outdoor irritants like dust, animal hair or pollen. These people need to take a bath immediately after returning home from the street to skin allergens are not transmitted to the bed.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.