Experts told, the excessive cleanliness

We should not trust the claims that too much cleanliness is harmful, said British doctors. They are loath to abandon frequent hand washing.
Recently one can often hear the assertion that the increased cleanliness only injurious to health, not allowing the body to contact with the desired microbes. But researchers from the Royal society for the social health of the state: only hygiene and a love of hand-washing can be a reliable protection from infection. In particular, they point to the fact that in the world today a huge number of people ill with norovirus and diseases caused by E. coli. Hand washing with soap and antiseptics really helps to prevent infections, experts stress. Their findings are published in Naked Science.
In particular, scientists call for mandatory hand washing after walking on the street.
“After walking on the street, there is a risk to leave your skin with a variety of germs that can cause real illness. The rejection of soap and antiseptics after walking increases the risk. This is especially true of vulnerable children’s immunity,” the specialists said.
The staff of the London school of hygiene and tropical medicine conducted a survey with the participation of two thousand people. It turned out that 23% of respondents do not think that it is important to carefully observe the rules of hygiene in the home environment. Scientists expressed the view that although walking and playing with Pets, by themselves, enhance immunity, wash hands after these sessions a must. They also believe it is important to thoroughly wash the dishes and wipe the kitchen table before meals and after.