Experts told the whole truth about homeopathy
Homeopathy a type of alternative medicine invented by Samuel Hahnemann in the late 18th century. About 28% of Russian citizens prefer to be treated only with homeopathic medicine, and 60% agreed to combine it with conventional medicine. Our material experts will tell you, if safely treated with homeopathic medicine.
Many people try to use as homeopathic remedies the water, giving it medicinal properties. But thus to treat one would simply use water from the ocean.
While drugs undergo numerous clinical trials, the reliability of the therapeutic effect of homeopathic medicines is not proven by any study in the last 20 years. Moreover, in 2017 the Russian Academy of Sciences, homeopathy is recognized as pseudoscience.
To date, however, homeopathic medicines are in great demand. And this despite their enormous cost and low quality products. People often use homeopathy as a last resort in overcoming the ailment and agree to buy dubious products.
No small role in the spread of homeopathic remedies plays a placebo effect: I know this drug has helped. This fact is confirmed by the experiment conducted by experts in 2015, when a comparative analysis of homeopathic medicines and “drugs-blanks”. The effect was the same. Also many people forget that diseases helps us to fight our immune system. When there is a period of remission, the person starts to praise a homeopathic drug, forgetting about his true helper.
If we talk about the danger to the body homeopathic remedies, they are all rather harmless, and mostly contain in their composition only sugar-soaked “active substance”. The danger is absolute faith in homeopathy and refusal of medication for existing health problems (pneumonia, heart attack, hypertension, diabetes, etc.).