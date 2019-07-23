Experts told, what age is best to quit Smoking
American scientists have found the approximate age of nicotine withdrawal and purification of the cardiac system. The authors of publications Scientific Sessions gave some advice what age is best to quit Smoking.
The experiment took place over 16 years. The researchers were able to establish that all of the volunteers who quit addiction to 45 years, increased the survival rate. Statistics says that people who have had a stroke and a heart attack, in 65% of cases had smoked at least once a day.
It is also established if the person refused from tobacco, have been positive changes in the body: improved blood exchange, increased lung capacity, restored taste buds.
Therefore, it is necessary to manage to stop Smoking before 45 years of age, thereby securing themselves from the disease, concluded the researchers.