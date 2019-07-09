Experts told, what diseases appear due to undertreated teeth
Many people suffer toothache, if it is not strong and turn to the dentist only in an extreme case, but it can be dangerous to health. Experts told, what diseases appear due to undertreated teeth, transferring very serious illnesses.
Due to an unhealthy smile a person can be infected with flu. The infection remains in the tonsils and permanently affects the body, not allowing the patient to get rid of the disease. If the oral cavity affected streptokoki, this leads to kidney diseases such as glomerulonephritis and pyelonephritis. Pathogens fall through the affected area in the body, exerting a negative effect on the organs. If in the mouth there are sick sites that people did not want to burden chewing or missing teeth — it will definitely affect the stomach as the food it is not enough chewed. There are serious consequences for the cardiovascular system, if the patient suffers from chronic periodontitis, the risk of heart attack or coronary heart disease doubles.
Influence untreated, the teeth and the appearance. Bacteria from the inflamed areas into the bloodstream and in the digestive tract. In the end, due to various ailments skin color takes on a painful tone. When inflammation of ternary nerve causes migraines can develop into chronic. In addition, the scientists found, the less there is of goiters after 65 years, the worse his memory. Experts also attribute the disease Altsgejmera with bacteria that occurs when inflammation of the gums.