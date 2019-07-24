Experts told, what diseases will protect based drink of Jerusalem artichoke
With the use of the Jerusalem artichoke to cook healthy drinks — this advice was given by scientists to the people, focusing on a healthy lifestyle.
The Jerusalem artichoke is a perennial plant that looks similar to the sunflower with edible roots (tubers), which looks like ginger. Experts recommend to prepare, on the basis of the Jerusalem artichoke drinks – their use can provide the body with a lot of useful trace elements.
In particular, scientists said that a protein of the Jerusalem artichoke contains a complete set of essential amino acids and carotene, B vitamins, pectin, and numerous minerals and other components. One of the undoubted valuable properties of Jerusalem artichoke – it’s filled with the substance inulin, which provides a significant reduction in the level of blood sugar and protection against the development of diabetes.
Jerusalem artichoke is also useful to prevent diseases of the digestive system — gastritis, ulcers, pancreatitis, colitis, heartburn, diarrhea, constipation. The use of artichoke helps to restore the microflora in the stomach, and also gives a good choleretic effect, has a positive effect on the state of the circulatory system. The Jerusalem artichoke is very useful in hypertension, atherosclerosis and coronary heart disease.
“The Jerusalem artichoke is used for the production of drugs intended for patients with diabetes, obesity, kidney diseases. Using this plant you can prepare a healthy drink, adding in pumpkin or carrot puree. The finished product should contain 15-20% of Jerusalem artichoke” — advised scientists.