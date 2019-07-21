Experts told, what does it have cheese

Sausage cheese present in our diet since the 50-ies of the last century. Experts told whether it is helpful to use the product and whether it is contraindications.

Специалисты рассказали, полезно ли есть колбасный сыр

When choosing a cheese, you should first pay attention to its consistency. When cut it should not crumble and must have a light tint on the cut. If the packaging says — “in the chips”, so product was in the smokehouse, and if — “with smoke flavor”, he was treated with “liquid smoke.” While doctors can not give a definite answer, whether the latter is harmful to health. The manufactured food product of any hard cheese varieties, but not overdue, and out of shape, and it adds cheese and dry milk. Often a part to see whey, sour cream and butter, but if it says vegetable oil, it’s not natural.

A quality product contains phosphorus, calcium, protein, vitamins and other trace elements. However, this cheese belongs to the group of high-calorie foods and should be consumed in moderation. In addition, people with diseases of the stomach, should be used with caution to treat this product as it has a lot of salt and citric acid, according to the website Planet Today.

