Experts told, what food dramatically exacerbates the development of cancer
Research scientists from the USA showed that a particular food contributes to the fact that tumours in the intestine and colon can start to dramatically intensify your height.
The authors of the new work were scientists from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. These data are published on the website of the American Association for cancer research.
During their research, experts were able to learn that fried in vegetable oil food promotes in the bloodstream of toxic substances that can provoke the growth of tumors. Thus, meatballs, patties, meat patties and other fried food could dramatically aggravate the development of cancer, lead to the appearance of large tumors in a short time.
Experts called on people suffering from bowel problems, to abandon the consumption of fried foods.
“This food is present in the diet of people with inflammatory bowel disease or colon cancer increases the likelihood that the disease will become more aggressive,” said co-project scientist Guodong Zhang.
In General, estimated the researchers, the diet, in which there is a deep-fried food, increases the size of the tumors in two times.