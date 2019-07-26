Experts told, what foods will help with muscle spasms
Foreign experts have debunked the myth linking the consumption of bananas and muscle cramps. The material is relevant content published in foreign source.
Summer, especially those who are often involved in sports, often associated with an increase in muscle spasms. The most common explanation, but according to the experts, “a limited and trivial”, it’s “I don’t have enough potassium, so you need to eat more bananas”.
Expert Giacomo Astra of “MedicalFacts” says on this subject: “Cramps are involuntary contraction of one or more muscles, that appears suddenly and usually is of short duration. The reasons for this are numerous, chief of which is the dehydration associated with long and frequent training sessions conducted in the warm season. In the case of a concomitant “hot physical activity” muscle is that reduction, because there is a chemical imbalance between the different minerals participating in this activity: potassium and sodium, calcium and magnesium. Therefore, the problem does not lie with a simple lack of potassium, and other salts or, in any case, with the disparity between them.”
Expert advice: to give preference to seasonal produce, availability of mineral salts which are usually higher. For example, the content of potassium in 100 g of bananas is 350 mg, kiwi — 400 mg, in avocado — 450 mg, the cauliflower — 350 mg, nuts — 368 mg, fennel — 394 mg. Pistachios are especially rich in element, as in 100 g — 972 mg of K. For those who have a lot of sports — more than an hour 4-5 times a week, it makes sense to take the appropriate supplements, but you need to consult with your doctor. No less important is drinking water at least 2-3 litres a day.