Experts told, what health problems causes excessive love of smartphones
Dependence on smartphones and all sorts of electronic gadgets in General common among the modern people leads to changes at the physiological level, scientists say, who discovered the young smartphone users “horns”.
Horns from smartphones? Seriously? Yes, it is. We are talking about novopodolsk growths that are found on the external occipital tuberosity young people.
Scientists believe that the reason for the formation of bone spurs — abnormal posture provoked by the too frequent inclination of the head forward.
It is easy to guess that the head is leaning forward too often from young lovers of electronic gadgets.
“A bony growth at the back is not terrible — it’s only a few millimeters extra bone. Concern is another attachment to the gadgets of the modern changes not only in mental but also in physiological terms. And it can be a very dangerous phenomenon, because the change is not in the best way”, says David Shahar of the Australian University of Sunny beach.
Shahar suggested that the bone spur on the back of the head is a result of the displacement of the load from the spinal column on the muscle tissue of the neck and head.
“This displacement is driven primarily by gadgets. And particularly the affected children and adolescents”, — said the scientist.