Experts told, what health problems is dangerous to use the sauna
Experts told, what health problems it is better to refuse from visiting the sauna. Although most often this procedure is useful in some cases, it’s more harm.
The sauna is not recommended for those who have varicose veins, since in this disease the person is very vulnerable vessels. Due to the high temperatures the negative impact is on the walls of the veins, provoking their thinning also increases the risk of blood clots. Aggravate sauna and skin diseases, causing inflammation in the subcutaneous tissue. Think twice about bathing procedures and those who suffer from dystonia. High humidity paired with hot air can lead to problems with blood pressure, hypertensive crisis or stroke.
A contraindication for the sauna acts headache, because when warming up the symptoms can flare up.