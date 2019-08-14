Experts told, what “healthy” habits really hinder weight loss
Foreign experts presented the “healthy” habits that actually hinder weight loss. The list includes excessive physical exercise and preference to sugar substitutes. Article relevant content published in The Sun.
For anybody not a secret that sugar consumption leads to weight gain. Scientists at Massachusetts General hospital found that the sweetener aspartame actually increases the risk of accumulation of pounds. This is due to the fact that the product of its disintegration breaks the speed of metabolism. Moreover, the use of two or more artificially sweetened beverages a day increases the risk of death from stroke and heart attack.
In order to see the benefits of exercise, just need to take a break. This is due to cortisol production. The excess hormone can cause excessive stimulation of the brain during sleep, which causes an increase in the level of ghrelin — the hunger hormone, which makes it impossible to control appetite and stay away from simple sugars and foods high in fat.
The choice in favor of a salad from the store during lunch seem to be the right decision, but not all of the options so “healthy”. They often contain hidden and unwanted ingredients. A study at Yale University showed that when ordering dishes that the brain thinks is healthy, produces more of the hunger hormone ghrelin, and this contributes to increased appetite and slower metabolism.
If a person sleeps more than 8 hours a day, then it is more likely to gain belly fat, so the researchers from the Medical school of Wake forest University. Excess fat in this region is associated with type 2 diabetes and heart disease. The optimal duration of a night’s rest — 6 to 8 hours.