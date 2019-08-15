Experts told, what is the main use of mushrooms for human body
Experts in the field of nutrition and nutritionists have talked about how mushrooms are useful for the human body. In addition, specialists said the amount of mushrooms that can be safely consumed every day.
Dietician Helen Liventsova said that mushrooms are a useful product because a positive effect on the cardiovascular system, nervous system, and have anti-inflammatory effect. Mushrooms are rich in such components as proteins, vitamins B and C, Niacin and folic acid, calcium, phosphorus, potassium and iron. According to Livantsova, mushrooms are also a dietary product, because they have no cholesterol and contains virtually no fat. The daily rate of the use of mushrooms is about 120 – 150 grams. Moreover, if a person has no disease, due to which mushrooms are contraindicated, this product can be consumed every day.
Doctor-gastroenterologist Leonid Lazebnik, in turn, reminded that mushrooms are only useful if they are collected in the right place. In no case can not eat the mushrooms that were collected near highways, because fungi are able to absorb toxins and heavy metals like a sponge. Best for food that will fit the mushrooms that grown in the agricultural farms.
Raw mushrooms are also not recommended. Experts suggest as the most healthy way of cooking frying without oil or on the grill.