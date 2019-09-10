Experts told, what methods can delay the menopause
To achieve 45 years of age, most women have lower sexual functionality and reproductive systems, what is a “harbinger” of menopause. This process is inevitable, but experts in the field of medicine and health claim that it can delay calling a few effective methods.
In many women the onset of menopause is accompanied by unpleasant symptoms, including: lack of energy, disruptions of the menstrual cycle, pain in joints and muscles, headaches and dizziness, excessive sweating and mood swings. It brings not only physical discomfort but also psychological, as the woman feels the approach of old age, it becomes more insecure in their own abilities. The age at which menopause occurs for each individual and depends on several factors. So, if a woman is a wrong way of life, has bad habits, not watching and listening to the advice of doctors, there is a chance that the problems of physical and emotional plan will come before 45 years of age.
The experts identified several methods that helps to delay climax and in the first place is the rejection of bad habits – Smoking and drinking alcohol. In addition, you need to eat right, avoiding weight gain or extreme thinness. It is desirable to keep body weight stable, as it “jumps” in weight can trigger early menopause. Also not superfluous will be taking vitamins and avoiding stress, but sports need to practice regularly. It is desirable to give preference to yoga, swimming, running, fitness, and simple exercises at the gym.
In some cases, delay the menopause helps hormone therapy, which do not be afraid, but to choose still you need trusted expert. A small number of women also assisted by homeopaths, but experts believe this method is questionable, although preparations with phytoestrogens can be similar to hormonal treatment.