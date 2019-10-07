Experts told, what mistakes to avoid in gym
Experts gave recommendations on how you should do fitness, and what mistakes to avoid. According to them, many people are looking in the wrong execution of exercise, which often hurt themselves.
The most common mistake during the gym is the excessive increase in load. Many are convinced, the more time they spend in the gym, the faster you will achieve the desired result. They begin to dramatically increase the load, but this does not lead to the desired effect. In the end, the person running out of stamina in the first stage, the start of classes and the throws of your workout because he lost the enthusiasm. It is recommended to go to the gym 2-3 times a week. In addition, it is better to start sessions with a trainer. A professional will be able to choose the right group of exercises that will not harm the health of the novice athlete. If the opportunity to engage in supervised no, you can use the video tutorials that are hosted in a large number of in YouTube. Another mistake is the unwillingness to hold a light workout before the start of classes. People immediately pick up the barbell or get on the treadmill than provoke the stretching of muscles and other injuries.
Those who prefer only cardio workouts, must remember the effect of them is not as noticeable as from strength training. Calories burned while they last, and when you visit the gym burning excess weight is still over the 1.5 days. In addition, one should monitor the diet. You need to reduce it, using 20-30% less nutrients than the required number, but come to this it is recommended that gradually, according to Planet Today.