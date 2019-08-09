Experts told, what tests men need to take annually
Many diseases can be diagnosed at an early stage, allowing them to cure. Experts told, what tests men need to take annually to maintain health.
Many people try not to visit hospital until you have a reason, but this is a wrong practice, as the number of diseases has a long period of development before the appearance of the first symptoms. Once a person begins to feel the impact of the disease on the body, treatment may become difficult. If doctors learned early about the disease, assistance would be timely and effective. That’s why experts recommend that men annually for tests. This list includes blood sampling for human papillomavirus, STIs, RW, hepatitis B and C and HIV. It is equally important to undergo a semen analysis. With this data, physicians can find infertility and begin to heal. Analysis of prostate secretion will allow time to identify the problems with potency, and an ultrasound of the scrotum will help to identify pathological formations and stones in the bladder.
Doctors say, the who recommends that men begin to undergo an annual examination after reaching the age of 40, but it is only in the case if before this period, the representative of the stronger sex are not faced with problems of urology. In addition to testing, the experts suggest to measure the level of sexual hormones, as the failed synthesis follitropin and lutein leads to disruption of the production of testosterone, in this connection is disrupted erectile function.