Experts told, what the external signs to determine liver disease
Many people determine that they have liver disease, the yellowing of eyes and skin. Experts say, for these external signs of visible illness in already running form and told how to diagnose the disease at earlier stages.
If a person has clearly changed the tone of the skin and whites of the eyes, it shows the development of hepatitis A, but sometimes you can find out early if this happens during a cold, but the symptom is not distinct. While there is less serious illness, the occurrence of which is much slower. They can be identified if you take a closer look at the characteristics of the organism. In this case, the nose can appear spider veins, and age spots. The skin can become dry and dull and between the eyebrows and on the temples is often the onset of wrinkles. About the problems indicate, in addition, bags under the eyes, brittle nails and hair, and redness of the tip of the tongue or the appearance of plaque.
Doctors say, often liver disease is the consequence of a poor lifestyle. Most often we are talking about the abuse of alcohol. In addition, improper use of medications too can cause complications. Another problem is the fascination with fast food, in particular fatty and fried food. Experts recommend to follow the diet, and in the case of deterioration of health to contact the experts.