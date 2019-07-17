Experts told what to do in case of diarrhea
In most cases, diarrhea is not dangerous and unpleasant symptoms usually disappear in a few days.
If the intestinal disorder is complemented by fever, vomiting, appearance of blood in the stool and pain, you should consult the doctors, as this may be symptoms of other, much more serious diseases.
But even the most ordinary diarrhoea certain trouble can deliver. Especially annoying is the case during travel, where it manifests itself more often than usual. To avoid such problems or to reduce the consequences, should be guided by some not very sophisticated precautions. In particular, you need to drink more fluid, and the required number you can determine the color of urine, which should be light. Among drinks especially noteworthy teas, chicken broth or water, salt, sugar, soda and orange juice.
But the use of caffeine and alcohol should be avoided. Also it is necessary to exclude fat food, raw seafood, salads, fruits and vegetables. On vacation should be avoided and use of raw tap water, even for brushing your teeth.
But crackers, cereal, rice, bread and other similar products will help prevent diarrhea and not to spoil the vacation.