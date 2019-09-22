Experts told what to do to burn 700 calories per hour
Swimming, gardening, Cycling, jumping rope and other exercises — there are plenty of effective ways to combat obesity, which is worth paying attention to dieters. Material on the subject, as reported by the information resource “the latest news”, was published on the pages of British tabloid The Sun.
How to burn at least 700 calories an hour? This question is not haunted by many obese people, and the answer is, meanwhile, lies on the surface, experts say, adding that only then you need that to work in the garden. “Modern science still does not fully understand how exactly work in the garden allows you to lose weight more effective than exercise in the gym, but fact is fact — use this until the bug is not fixed in the next version of the Universe. No, seriously, the world is not so many classes that allow you to lose weight as fast as working in the garden,” noted foreign experts.
If you are allergic to a shovel, soil and plants, then think about water. More precisely — overcoming water obstacles by energetic waving of the arms and legs. Yes, we’re talking about swimming, which, according to those same experts, also could burn off the coveted 700 calories per hour.
Can’t swim and don’t plan to study? OK, then take the rope and jump on it until you feel complete satisfaction (you may want to consult your doctor just in case). Another way is Cycling. A half hours drive with an average speed of about 16 km/h to your figure has greatly improved. This, of course, subject to regular drive.