Experts told which fruits and vegetables it is not necessary to remove the peel
Foreign experts said some of the vegetables, fruits and berries is not necessary to remove the peel. According to experts, the so-called waste is a great amount of nutrients.
Some people try to clean the cherries and grapes carefully. This work is not only time consuming but also not needed because you will loose a large amount of antioxidants and nutrients. Peel peaches, pears and plums contain a lot of fiber and antioxidants. Studies have shown that removing peach skins reduces the amount of nutrients in 13-48%.
With regard to the surface of apples, it contains insoluble fiber, vitamin C and the flavonoid quercetin. At the same time, we are talking about pesticides so you should wash these fruits and buy them from a reputable supplier. Peel tomato has a high concentration of naringenin that reduce inflammation and protect against certain diseases, although more research is needed. Increases availability of some nutrients.
Often consumers remove the skin of kiwi, though it is quite valuable, as is composed of ascorbic acid and fiber. Cucumbers also should not be deprived of valuable components, including potassium, vitamin K. the Vegetable is enough to wash and wipe off with a towel.
Mistress deprived of the eggplant and zucchini for their skins, which are flavonoids and magnesium, other important substances. If the potatoes are grown on your own, it is not recommended to clean too carefully. The peel contains fiber, iron, vitamin C, potassium and folic acid. The best solution is to use a brush of vegetable origin. It is necessary to preserve and rind of citrus fruits and members of the gourd family.