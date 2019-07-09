Experts told why hard to quit
Many people repeatedly trying to get rid of bad habits, but they fail to quit Smoking. Experts told, why is it hard to do? and gave advice on how not to stop on the way to the abandonment of tobacco products.
Currently, the effects of Smoking annually kills six million people. Despite these disappointing statistics, the number of smokers is not reduced substantially, and in many countries it is even growing. According to the experts, this dependence is very strong and people don’t take seriously the warnings of the doctors about the dangers of health as well as consider them to be abstract and not relevant to them. Only with the age when health starts to fail, smokers are thinking about the causes and attempt to get rid of the dependence. In this case, the chances of getting rid of it highest. If people are trying to quit Smoking for other reasons, it is harder to do, since this process involves a dopamine — known as the pleasure hormone, but in practice is a neurotransmitter. It does not allow a person to withdraw from nicotine, as it is responsible for the feeling of anticipation of pleasure.
According to statistics, to get rid of the nicotine addiction could only 5-6% of men. Sometimes they help the genes, but often in the way, resulting in predisposition to tobacco. It does not matter what class of people owns the smoker. Experts advise against a bad habit to constantly monitor the actions and not to succumb to temptation. You can experiment with assistive devices that will give more chances of success.