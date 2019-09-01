Experts told why not to train on an empty stomach
Foreign experts explained why you should not train on an empty stomach. According to experts, physical activity in starvation mode leads to slow metabolism.
It may seem that there are benefits to training on an empty stomach, such as burning more fat, but the disadvantages far outweigh the benefits, experts say. For example, recent studies have shown that aerobic exercises in the fasting state reduce more percent of body fat. Sports nutritionist Kelly Pritchett says on this account that to perform intense physical activities, the body must burn glycogen or accumulated carbohydrates. If the glycogen stores are exhausted, it must be something else. Bet on fat relationship, but there are a few pitfalls.
“First, the body is not a fan of fasting, and he likes to have fat reserves. When you burn fat fast, the body begins to regulate its metabolism to compensate for this loss. Basically, it goes into a kind of survival mode and starts to burn less kilojoules. The apparent advantage is associated in turn with what will be countering these advantages of fat burning. Thus, in this type of scenario there is no bonus,” says Kelly Pritchett.
To the confirmation of the downsides of fasting is the fact that exercise on an empty stomach to promote more appetite. In the list of deficiencies and muscle loss. Another argument is in a bad mood while in the gym. The perfect solution — a diet high in carbs about an hour before workout and then protein.