Experts warn that eyelash extensions can be dangerous
Many women, dreaming of bright and expressive eyes, run in beauty salons for eyelash extensions. In return, instead of thick and fluffy eyelashes, women get various kinds of eye infections. The material on this topic was published by the Sun.
Ophthalmologists Britain are sounding the alarm over an increasing number of eye infections that women get along with beauty of your eyelashes. Elizabeth Hawkes is an employee of an eye clinic Cadogan Clinic said that recently the specialists of the clinic revealed a large number of various kinds of eye infections associated with visits to the beauty salons eyelash. For example: cases of lesions of the eyelid, which led to the development of chronic process of blepharitis.
As recalled by the hawks, eyelashes we need in order to prevent eye contact with dust and other small particles. Eyelash extensions, the use of various chemical compounds for their fixing can cause irreparable harm to the eyelashes triggering loss.
A famous ophthalmologist calls before to pay tribute to fashion, think about the health of their eyes, which as a result may lose the natural protection of your lashes.