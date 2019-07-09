Experts warn that irons for hair can cause damage
Foreign experts warn that straighteners irons for hair can cause serious harm, as have their expiration dates. The arguments of the experts was published by the Mirror.
According to hair stylist Fabio Scalia, even the most reliable rectifiers impossible to use an unlimited amount of time. Damaged fins can expose the locks to extreme heat, which in turn, burns, breaks and deprives the hair of necessary sebum. One of the obvious signs that it’s time to replace a home appliance, wear or scratches on the inner surfaces. If such phenomena is not discovered, you should pay attention to the indicator of heat. If during use it is often flashing, that means the pad stops to keep the heat and fails.